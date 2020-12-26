Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines extends ban on flights from U.K. to avoid new COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:25 IST
Philippines extends ban on flights from U.K. to avoid new COVID-19 variant

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday extended a ban on flights from the United Kingdom by another two weeks to mid-January in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

He also ordered a 14-day quarantine for passengers that came from or transited in the United Kingdom, and from countries where the more infectious COVID-19 variant was detected, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...

Court rebukes police for 'manhandling' murder accused during his arrest

A court here rebuked the Delhi Police on Saturday after it was informed that police personnel allegedly manhandled a murder accused and took him away in a car from the Tihar Jail compound, where he had gone to surrender. The accused was sub...

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020