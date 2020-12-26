'Lukoskin' developer Hemant Kumar Pandey gets DRDO's 'Scientist of the Year' award

Senior scientist Hemant Kumar Pandey has been honoured with DRDO's 'Scientist of the Year Award' for his contribution in developing several herbal medicines, including the popular drug Lukoskin meant for the treatment of leucoderma. A recipient of several prestigious awards for his contribution in the field of herbal medicine, Pandey has been undertaking research at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) lab Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for the past 25 years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently facilitated the scientist at an event here with the prestigious award that comprises a certificate and cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

''Dr Hemant Kumar Pandey, Scientist 'E', Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER), Haldwani has significantly contributed in the development of five herbal products and filed seven patents. ToT of three products has been done with Aimil Pharmaceuticals, New Delhi, which has launched anti-leucoderma product into the market by trade name Lukoskin. ''In recognition of his invaluable contribution, the Scientist of the Year Award-2018 is conferred on Dr Hemant Kumar Pandey,'' the citation accompanying the award stated. Though the scientist has developed six herbal drugs so far, Lukoskin used for treating leucoderma or Vitiligo, a condition in which white patches get developed on the skin, has been most widely appreciated and found huge acceptance in the market.

A formulation of around eight herbs found in the Himalayan region, Lukoskin helps in treating white patches and is marketed by Delhi-based Aimil Pharmaceuticals. Leucoderma is an auto-immune disorder and over 5 crore people are under its grip in India. It is neither contagious nor life-threatening. The incidence of leucoderma is 1-2 per cent of the population worldwide. Apart from Lukoskin, Pandey has developed drugs for the treatment of eczema and toothache as well as an anti-radiation cream, most of which are already being sold in the market following the transfer of technology (ToT).