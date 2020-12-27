Left Menu
Development News Edition

PE investment in real estate to drop 31% at 4.6 bn in 2020; USD 6bn seen next yr

Next wave of investments to be driven by quantum growth in warehousing, affordable housing and data centres commercial office segment, meanwhile is expected to remain steady, the report said.However, the consultant said that policy support and steadfast implementation would be critical in gradual recovery of investment volumes back to a pre-COVID level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 10:48 IST
PE investment in real estate to drop 31% at 4.6 bn in 2020; USD 6bn seen next yr

Private equity (PE) investment in real estate is estimated to fall 31 per cent year-on-year during 2020 to USD 4.6 billion due to an adverse impact of the COVID-19 on economic growth, according to property consultant Savills. In its 'Beyond The’20: Private Equity in India Real Estate', Savills India expects the PE inflow to bounce back and grow by 30 per cent in the next year to USD 6 billion.

''Savills Research anticipates private equity investments in real estate in 2020 to witness a significant contraction of about 30% as compared to 2019 at about USD 4.6 billion,'' the report said. ''Likely investment of USD 6 billion in 2021, a 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth,'' it added.

During the last one decade, Savills said the real estate investments have followed an overall segmental pattern in the last decade - residential in the early phase, commercial and warehousing in the middle and alternate segments lately. ''Next wave of investments to be driven by quantum growth in warehousing, affordable housing and data centres; commercial office segment, meanwhile is expected to remain steady,'' the report said.

However, the consultant said that policy support and steadfast implementation would be critical in gradual recovery of investment volumes back to a pre-COVID level. ''A likely repair of the bruised economy, improving trade relations, policy support and progress on the vaccination front, are the key factors which would drive the sentiment henceforth. The resultant push in PE investment could lead to USD 6 billion in 2021,'' the report said.

Savills said warehousing segment is poised to consolidate its position as a high-preference asset class for private equity investors and appears quite well-positioned to attract investments in increasing volumes. Data centres as investment avenues are also likely to emerge strongly, it added. PE interest in commercial office investments and affordable housing is expected to retain preference as well.

''At the other end of the spectrum, battered heavily through the impact of the pandemic, retail and hospitality segments are likely to witness stress in near future. However, selective and opportunistic cherry-picking avenues would hopefully keep PE players interested,'' the report said. UK-based Savills began its India operations in early 2016 and has oﬃces in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Savills India is a full-service advisor oﬀering commercial advisory & transactions, project management, capital markets, valuations & professional services, research & consulting, industrial & logistics, and residential services..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said. The co...

Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 27 PTI There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apo...

Divergences in rural, urban inflation do not persist for long: RBI paper

Rural-urban inflation divergence does not persist in the long run and converges over time, and both exhibit a long-term equilibrium relationship, said an RBI article. This convergence of rural-urban inflation supports the relevance of one i...

Reasonable spectrum pricing, forward movement on 5G among priorities for 2021: BIF

Industry body BIF has said reasonable reserve prices for spectrum allocated via auctions, rapid proliferation of public Wi-Fi hotspots through WANI framework and forward movement on 5G without any delay are sector issues that need to be pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020