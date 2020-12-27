Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two dead, one injured in fire at temple in Mumbai suburb

Two persons were killed and another suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out ina temple in suburban Kandivali here early on Sunday, an official said. They were rushed to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 13:02 IST
Two dead, one injured in fire at temple in Mumbai suburb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killed and another suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out ina temple in suburban Kandivali here early on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred at Saibaba temple on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali (West), the official said.

''The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am. After being alerted, some fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.40 am. It was a level-one (minor) fire,'' the fire brigade official said. ''Three persons got injured in the fire. They were rushed to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead. Another one was later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical,'' he said.

Personnel of Charkop Police Station said that a case of accidental death is being registered in this connection.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute

Gulf Arab foreign ministers will hold a virtual meeting hosted by Bahrain on Sunday ahead of an annual summit to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row that has undermined regional stability and thwarted Washingtons efforts to form a...

Super cylone, floods, controversies - the unwanted guests in Odisha's 2020 pandemic woes

The coronavirus pall of 2020 was writ large on Odisha like the rest of the world in a year that also brought with it the vagaries of nature, as a super cyclone and floods left a trail of destruction in the coastal state. The Naveen Patnaik ...

Police deserter among four Jaish cadres held in J-K

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM cadres, including a police deserter, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpora area of th...

Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality.Members of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020