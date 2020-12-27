Left Menu
Five labourers killed, 16 injured in mishap

Five labourers, including a woman, were killed and 16 injured when the SUV in which they were travelling in collided with a state transport corporation bus at Chitradurga on Sunday, police said. The bus was on its way to Lingasugur from here, while the SUV was heading towards Bengaluru when the mishap occurred, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five labourers, including a woman, were killed and 16 injured when the SUV in which they were travelling in collided with a state transport corporation bus at Chitradurga on Sunday, police said. One worker among the 22 in the SUV escaped unhurt.

The injured have been hospitalised. The bus was on its way to Lingasugur from here, while the SUV was heading towards Bengaluru when the mishap occurred, police said.

