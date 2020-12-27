Five labourers killed, 16 injured in mishap

Five labourers, including a woman, were killed and 16 injured when the SUV in which they were travelling in collided with a state transport corporation bus at Chitradurga on Sunday, police said. One worker among the 22 in the SUV escaped unhurt.

The injured have been hospitalised. The bus was on its way to Lingasugur from here, while the SUV was heading towards Bengaluru when the mishap occurred, police said.