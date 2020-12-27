Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three die in Mumbai temple fire

The blaze erupted inside the Saibaba temple located on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali West around 414 AM, the official said, adding that a short-circuit was the prima faice cause.The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:14 IST
Three die in Mumbai temple fire

A fire broke out at a temple in suburban Kandivali here on early Sunday leaving three people dead, an official said. The blaze erupted inside the Saibaba temple located on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali (West) around 4:14 AM, the official said, adding that a short-circuit was the prima faice cause.

''The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am. After being alerted, some fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.40 am. It was a level-one (minor) fire,'' the fire brigade official said. He said three people suffered injuries and were rushed to hospitals.

Among them, Subhash Khade (25) and Yuvraj Pawar (25) were declare brought dead at Shatabdi Hospital while Mannu Gupta (26), who had suffered over 90 per cent burns, succumbed at Sion Hospital in afternoon, the official added. Personnel of Charkop police station said three cases of accidental death have been registered.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...

CPI(M) leader calls for active support to ongoing farmers agitation

Senior CPIM leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the ongoing farmers agitation and called for active solidarity support to them for early revocation of the new agri laws in...

Farmers' protest example of govt's failure: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of giving importance to its capitalist friends and said the farmers protest against the new agri laws is an example of the failure of the government. The BJP government at the C...

Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said. Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhis destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020