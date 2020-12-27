Left Menu
2 killed, 3 hurt as car rams into tanker in UP's Bhadohi

All the five passengers of the car are residents of the Lanka police station area in Varanasi and were returning from Agra after attending a meeting, the police said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:59 IST
Two persons were killed and three seriously injured when their car rammed into a tanker standing on the roadside in Navdhan village under the Unjh police station area on Sunday morning. The three injured persons were sent to Varanasi for treatment.

Unjh Station House Officer (SHO) Sushil Tripathi said the accident occurred on National Highway-2 and the ill-fated car was going from Agra to Varanasi. The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle while coming down from an overbridge, he added. The deceased were identified as Dr Sanjay Singh (45) and Gaurav Singh (32). Driver Amit Yadav is among the three injured persons. All the five passengers of the car are residents of the Lanka police station area in Varanasi and were returning from Agra after attending a meeting, the police said.

