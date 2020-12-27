Left Menu
477 passengers from Europe and Middle East isolated in Mumbai

As per the revised guidelines issued by the Mumbai civic body in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in the UK, all passengers arriving from England, Europe and the Middle East will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days.India has already suspended flights to and from the UK.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:54 IST
A total of 477 out of the 868 passengers who landed in Mumbai from Europe and the Middle East on December 26 have been quarantined in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. These 868 passengers landed from 11 international flights, he said.

''Out of the 868 passengers landed on Saturday from Europe and the Middle East, 477 passengers were quarantined in Mumbai while 385 were sent to other states. Six passengers were exempted from (institutional) quarantine,'' the official added. As per the revised guidelines issued by the Mumbai civic body in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in the UK, all passengers arriving from England, Europe and the Middle East will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

India has already suspended flights to and from the UK. As per the amended Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued earlier in the day, travellers will be kept under institutional quarantine after arrival and RT-PCR test will be conducted on the seventh day from the arrival at the respective hotels, institutional facilities at their own coast.

''If the report of the test is found negative, the passenger would be discharged from the institutional quarantine after seven days with the advice of seven days mandatory home quarantine. A total of 14 days quarantine is to be ensured,'' the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. As per the guidelines, home quarantine stamp will be put and undertaking will be taken from the travellers that they will abide to be in home quarantine.

Institutional quarantine is exempted for officials working in foreign embassies and in offices of counsel general, it added..

