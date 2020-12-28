China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in 30 months

Left Menu
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-12-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 06:57 IST
China's central bank on Monday lifted its official yuan midpoint to the strongest in 30 months, underpinned by solid gains in spot prices last Friday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.5236 per dollar prior to the market open, 97 pips, or 0.14%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5333.

It was the strongest guidance rate since June 26, 2018.

