KONE Elevator India Reiterates Message of Environmental Conservation

NCR walls get a colourful makeover conveying powerful messages visually New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) KONE Elevator India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, and a leading Elevator and Escalator supplier in India has initiated a campaign to sensitize people on key environmental issues. The first leg of the campaign has commenced in NCR region that will expand to other regions. Through bright, lively and eye-catching wall paintings, KONE Elevator India will convey the message of environmental conservation in the three chosen areas – pollution caused by single-use plastic, waste management and water conservation. This initiative is in line with the Government of India's Swachh Bharat Mission. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India, said, "Our commitment to the society is an integral part of our value system and we, at KONE, have always engaged ourselves in various efforts to give something back to the society. As an environmentally conscious organization, this campaign is aimed at the betterment of the community through measures that will bring in sustainable development." This initiative, in partnership with Green Dream Foundation, will engage local and professional artists to create thought-provoking visuals in public spaces and breathe life into the dull walls across the city and transform them in a colourful palette. The project is first being implemented in the NCR region. A couple of walls in Noida have already been painted and the work has started in Delhi, before moving to Gurugram.

The wall paintings will be followed by unusual art installations in multiple public places. These eye-catching Plasticophilic™ artworks will be made using plastic trash collected from informal dump yards or plastic material confiscated as part of bans imposed. Through these, KONE Elevator India will lend support to the three R's of sustainability - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. This campaign will not only help make art accessible to the public and create awareness about important environmental concerns, but it will also provide a means of livelihood to the local painters and artists who have been facing hardships due to the current pandemic.

"To reinforce the message of environment conservation, we believe that art is the most effective medium for raising awareness. Bright colours are a powerful communication tool and can be used to signal action, influence mood, and even influence physiological reactions. We are certain that this will inspire our people to become eco-warriors, take the environment into account in all of our actions, and work towards sustainable development," Amit added. Speaking about this initiative, Ashish Sachdeva, Founder President, Green Dream Foundation, shared, ''Sustainability is the need of the hour and it will be addressed in true sense if corporations, ULBs & NGOs come together. Our partnership with KONE Elevator India and further with the ULBs of respective cities takes us a step closer towards the overall vision of creating a cleaner India in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission. We will do this by combining innovation with artwork and hard work with compassion while keeping the Triple Bottom Line approach at the core of all our initiatives." About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

About KONE India KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country. KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centers where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in. About Green Dream Foundation Green Dream Foundation (GDF) is a non-government organization headquartered in the national capital region of India. It was founded in 2011 with the vision to raise awareness, promote knowledge and drive action on critical environmental themes especially waste management, air pollution, water conservation & climate change. Over the years, GDF has continuously delivered thought-provoking IEC campaigns, done meaningful advocacy and integrated stakeholders at all levels to drive measurable impact on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). GDF is committed to help individuals, groups and corporations with their social responsibility by not just educating but also end-to-end consultation and facilitation of steps to drive environmentally sustainable lifestyle and business practices.

To learn about the latest activities, please visit www.facebook.com/greendreamfoundation. Image 1: KONE Elevator India reiterates message of environmental conservation Image 2: KONE Elevator India reiterates message of environmental conservation