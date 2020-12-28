Consortium led by Singapore’s GIC to invest $203.24 million in Vingroup medical unit

Consortium led by Singapore’s GIC to invest $203.24 million in Vingroup medical unitReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:00 IST
A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup to buy a stake in its medical unit, Vinmec, for over $200 million, Vingroup said on Monday.
Vingroup will remain the controlling shareholder of the unit after the deal, Vingroup said in a statement. Credit Suisse acted as the sole advisor to Vingroup.