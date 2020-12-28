ORCO launches a new range of Organic condiments and spices for its customers across India

ORCO adds 32 new spices and condiments to its celebrated range of healthy and certified products to cater to their customers across India New Delhi, 28th December 2020: ORCO aka Organic Condiments announces the launch of 32 new products, adding to their vast portfolio of 100% natural, healthy and certified organic condiments and spices. The brand was established in 2017 with the vision to empower women while providing hand ground, hand pounded and hand cleaned natural spices. After a successful run in their first three years with their introductory range of 24 spices and mixed blends, the brand is now set to launch a new range of products, adding 32 organic condiments and spices to their range. The latest line-up also includes varieties of dry fruits and seeds to satiate every consumer’s need.

The new products include Organic Black Pepper whole, Organic Green Cardamom whole, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Garlic Granule, Organic Onion Flakes, Organic Natural Sesame Seed, Organic Cinnamon Whole, Organic Black Mustard, Organic Raisins, Organic Ginger Powder, Organic Black Chia Seed, Organic Flax Seed, Organic Sunflower Seeds and many more. Thrilled about the launch Mrs Pragya Agarwal, Co-Founder, ORCO said “We are very excited about our latest range through which we strive to expand our horizons by including superfoods and much more to our portfolio catering to multiple segments of the population across India. Our team has done an outstanding job in developing a comprehensive range of products during such a difficult phase.'' The spices at ORCO are free of pesticides or any other hazardous chemicals; they are hand-ground on a hand mill (chakki) to retain their natural properties, taste, color and aroma. All the products at ORCO are lab tested and hold certifications from FSSAI, USDA, EU APFPED, ONE CERT, USDA, INDIA ORGANIC, JAVIK BHARAT and INDIAN AGRICULTURE.

The entire range by ORCO will be available in more than 100 retail stores including Modern Bazaar, Krishna Super Marche, Honey Money Top, etc. They can also be procured online through their own portal (https://orco.in/), Flipkart, Sokastore, Amazon, Organikness etc. all across India. The brand pursues the vision to offer certified organic and ready to eat handmade products by their all-women workforce worldwide and expand its collection even further with superfood FMCG products that are 100% clean and healthy.

PWR PWR.