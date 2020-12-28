Seven killed in Pak accident

An overspeeding passenger van lost control and fell into a deep gorge in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday, killing at least seven persons. The accident occurred near Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan, according to The Express Tribune.

At least seven people, including a father and his son, were killed in the accident. The van was en-route from Fort Monroe to DG Khan and was travelling on a frail road when the accident occurred.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan due to poor roads, poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving..