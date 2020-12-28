Engine of stationary train catches fire at Shamli railway station
A fire broke out in an engine of a train at Shamli railway station, officials said on Monday. Fire officer Aziz Khan said the fire was brought under control after the department received information of a blaze at the railway station.
A fire broke out in an engine of a train at Shamli railway station, officials said on Monday. The train was stationed at the railway station for over three months due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown, they said.
Assistant Superintendent of the railway station Pawan Kumar said an inquiry has been ordered into the fire incident. Fire officer Aziz Khan said the fire was brought under control after the department received information of a blaze at the railway station.
