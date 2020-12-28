Left Menu
Centre demands licence fee of Rs 4,164 crore from DishTV

Direct broadcast satellite service provider DishTV has received a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for payment of Rs 4,164 crore as licence fee.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:30 IST
The ministry asked the company to remit the amount within 15 days. Image Credit: ANI

Direct broadcast satellite service provider DishTV has received a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for payment of Rs 4,164 crore as licence fee. In regulatory filings at stock exchanges, DishTV said the ministry on December 24 intimated the company that basis the accounts and payment made towards license fee from the period from the date of issuance of DTH license till financial year 2018-19, an amount of Rs 4,164.05 crore is payable.

The ministry directed the company to remit the amount within 15 days. The amount includes licence fee payable and accrued interest. However, the company said the ministry also mentioned that the amount is further subject to verification and audit and the outcome of various court cases pending before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu and the Supreme Court.

DishTV said the company does not concur with the demand raised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. "The company is studying the communication dated December 24. The DTH license fee matter has already been through several rounds of litigation, the final outcomes of which are yet to be argued and concluded," it said.

On Monday, the stock of DishTV closed 5.94 per cent lower on BSE Ltd at Rs 13.94 per unit. (ANI)

