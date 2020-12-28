Left Menu
PLUSS to supply temperature control boxes to SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed between the two partners, PLUSS will supply its patented product, Celsure, for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturer to different parts of the country, a release said.The indigenously developed precise temperature control boxes, required for maintaining the effectiveness of the vaccine during transport, will be co-branded especially for SpiceJets cargo division Spice Xpress and will be made available at various locations across the country, PLUSS said in the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:56 IST
PLUSS to supply temperature control boxes to SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi-based material solutions firm Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS) on Monday announced a tie up with SpiceJet for supplying precise temperature control boxes to the dedicated freighter division of the budget carrier for COVID-19 vaccine transportation. As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners, PLUSS will supply its patented product, Celsure, for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturer to different parts of the country, a release said.

The indigenously developed precise temperature control boxes, required for maintaining the effectiveness of the vaccine during transport, will be co-branded especially for SpiceJet's cargo division Spice Xpress and will be made available at various locations across the country, PLUSS said in the release. ''At PLUSS, we have been continuously working towards playing our role in getting India ready to effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic, once the vaccine is approved for use,'' the company's MD Samit Jain said.

''We are particularly happy to join forces with SpiceJet to ensure the delivery of the vaccine using the safest and fastest mode. SpiceJet flies to many non-metro locations and that will help the vaccine reach to the rural hinterlands of India,'' he added. While transporting pharmaceutical products, biological products or vaccines in particular, the need to maintain precise temperature ranges is very important and the efficacy of vaccines can be impacted if the temperature goes above or below the specified range, the company said.

PLUSS said it has designed and manufactured a precise temperature-control delivery solution that is required for vaccine delivery to the last mile. ''At SpiceXpress, we are excited about this partnership. Pluss has been a pioneer in phase change material based temperature control solutions in India and will be the appropriate partner as we plan on moving the temperature sensitive COVID-19 vaccines across the country,'' said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO, SpiceJet for cargo division.

Spice Xpress has the biggest cargo fleet with more than 17 flights, he said. ''We can cover the length and breadth of the country through our partnerships with last mile logistics companies. We can deliver the vaccines within 48-72 hours to any part of the country and Pluss' temperature control boxes will play a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,'' Gupta added.

