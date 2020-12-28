Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Impossible situation": British skiers flee Swiss quarantine, destination unknown

Hundreds of Britons have fled quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, with the country's health minister attributing the exodus to an "impossible situation" where authorities moved at short-notice to contain a new variant of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:56 IST
"Impossible situation": British skiers flee Swiss quarantine, destination unknown

Hundreds of Britons have fled quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, with the country's health minister attributing the exodus to an "impossible situation" where authorities moved at short-notice to contain a new variant of the coronavirus. On Dec 21, the Swiss government ordered people who had arrived from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 14 to undergo a 10-day quarantine to prevent the spread of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. It also halted flights before allowing them to resume a few days later so stranded visitors could return home.

Swiss media reported on Sunday that about 200 British citizens left Verbier before the end of their quarantine. Asked about the run-away tourists, Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters in Basel: "We are aware of that. It is obviously a problem, there was an order to quarantine that has not been respected."

He said he didn't know the current whereabouts of the tourists, but suspected that they had gone home. "One shouldn't underestimate what an impossible situation it was," he said. "We had to decide within hours what to do ... That things don't work perfectly in such a situation, that problems surface is a reality we have to live with."

Simon Wiget, director of Verbier tourism, told Reuters that the sudden quarantine order had placed local authorities in a difficult situation. "It's our role to pass on information, we're not the police," he said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yearender 2020: Five promising debutants who made a mark on big screen in 2020

By Shagun Taank With the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 saw a major dip in the theatrical releases of movies across the world and thus the least number of debutants making their first mark on the b...

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzaner...

UK, EU look forward to formal ratification of post-Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and collaborating on the issues of common interest. According to Sput...

TRAU FC aim to go higher in I-League 2020-21 campaign

TRAU FC from Imphal, Manipur, are all set to kick-start their I-League 2020-21 campaign on a high and will be looking for a top-six finish in the upcoming season, stated head coach Nandakumar Singh said on Monday. Attending the virtual pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020