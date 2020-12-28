Left Menu
Development News Edition

France backs Brexit deal but vigilant on implementation

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:25 IST
France backs Brexit deal but vigilant on implementation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France backs the draft Brexit trade deal agreed last week between the European Union and Britain but will be vigilant from day one over its proper implementation, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday.

Britain clinched a narrow deal with the EU on Thursday following months of tortuous negotiations and just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flaw revealed in model used to evaluate lockdowns: Study

During a recent study researchers found a fundamental shortcoming in the model which was developed to evaluate the effect of different measures used to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Swedish researchers from Lund University and other i...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.In a sudden rever...

Yearender 2020: Five promising debutants who made a mark on big screen in 2020

By Shagun Taank With the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 saw a major dip in the theatrical releases of movies across the world and thus the least number of debutants making their first mark on the b...

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzaner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020