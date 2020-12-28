Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt lifts export ban on onion

The government on Monday lifted the export ban on all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year due to decline in prices of the kitchen staple.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:05 IST
Govt lifts export ban on onion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday lifted the export ban on all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year due to decline in prices of the kitchen staple. In September, the government had prohibited onion exports because of the spurt in prices and to increase availability in the domestic market.

''The export of all varieties of onions...has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

The retail prices in the national capital hover around Rs 35-40 per kg. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three onion growing states in India.

India is one of the biggest onion exporters. The export destinations include Nepal and Bangladesh..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...

U.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the Uni...

Afghanistan cannot achieve peace if Pak continues to meddle, says Australian professor

Peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistans relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistans affairs is properly addressed, said Australian professor William Maley on Monday. A key issue to pursue -- the rea...

Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, doubtful for next Test

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing second Test against Australia here and also doubtful for the next game of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury on Monday, according to BCCI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020