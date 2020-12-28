Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway extends ban on flights from Britain over virus variant

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:13 IST
Norway extends ban on flights from Britain over virus variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will extend a ban on flights from Britain up to and including Dec. 30 at 1600 GMT due to concerns over a variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday.

"It remains possible that the ban can be extended until after the new year," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new variant was rapidly spreading.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: European pay-TV company Sky adds Amazon Prime to its platform; John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89 and more

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-USADA calls horse racing integrity act 'new era' in sport

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday the recently-passed Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act HISA that will allow the body to oversee a national drug testing program for horse racing signifies a new era in the sport. HISA, which will...

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...

U.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the Uni...

Afghanistan cannot achieve peace if Pak continues to meddle, says Australian professor

Peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistans relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistans affairs is properly addressed, said Australian professor William Maley on Monday. A key issue to pursue -- the rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020