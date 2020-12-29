Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on U.S. stimulus, Japan's Nikkei at 29-yr high

While it is not clear how the measure will fare in the Senate, President Donald Trump's signing on Sunday of a $2.3 trillion pandemic bill, which included the $600 payments, had sent shares on Wall Street to record highs overnight as it increased optimism about an economic recovery. "With the Brexit...and the U.S. stimulus deal now in the rear-view mirror, there is a sense of relief that we have avoided the respective worst-case scenarios," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, a broker.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-12-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 06:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on U.S. stimulus, Japan's Nikkei at 29-yr high

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 29-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites. Japan's Nikkei leapt 0.9% to its highest since March 1991, while Australian shares climbed 0.7% and futures for the S&P 500 added 0.3%.

The U.S. House of Representatives had voted earlier to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote. While it is not clear how the measure will fare in the Senate, President Donald Trump's signing on Sunday of a $2.3 trillion pandemic bill, which included the $600 payments, had sent shares on Wall Street to record highs overnight as it increased optimism about an economic recovery.

"With the Brexit...and the U.S. stimulus deal now in the rear-view mirror, there is a sense of relief that we have avoided the respective worst-case scenarios," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, a broker. Firmer demand for riskier assets kept the U.S. dollar, which is often seen as a "safe-haven" asset, on the back foot. It was down 0.02% against a basket of major currencies.

Shorting the dollar has been a popular trade recently and calculations by Reuters based on data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday suggested this could endure. Short positions on the dollar swelled in the week ended Dec. 21 to $26.6 billion, the highest in three months. Sterling softened to $1.3462 as investors continued to take profits in the currency following the confirmation last week of a trade UK-EU trade deal that was widely expected.

A sluggish dollar bolstered gold prices, which rose 0.4% to $1,878.76 an ounce. Oil prices recovered a touch after falling overnight on concerns that new travel restrictions on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic would weaken fuel demand, and as the prospect of increased supply dragged on prices.

U.S. crude was up 0.48% to $47.85 a barrel.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low

Australias most populous state of New South Wales NSW maintained its downward trend of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday but authorities asked people to be on high alert after cases were detected outside the current virus cluster. A cluste...

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director said. The dismissa...

S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -Yonhap

South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to laun...

FAA to reform new airplane safety approvals after 737 MAX crashes

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Monday it would reform how it certifies new airplanes in line with legislation passed by Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.Lawmakers approved sweeping reforms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020