Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 12 to Rs 5,961 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for January delivery eased by Rs 12, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 5,961 per five quintal in 33,640 lots.

Guar gum for February delivery decreased by Rs 10, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 6,030 per five quintal in 19,070 lots. Marketmen said slackness in demand in spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.