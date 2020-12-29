Truck rams into rail gate, disrupts train services on Kalyani-Sealdah route

Truck rams into rail gate, disrupts train services on Kalyani-Sealdah routePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:29 IST
Train services on the Kalyani-Sealdah section of Eastern Railway were partially disruptedduring peak office hours on Tuesday morning, after a powerline snapped when a truck rammed into a rail gate, an officialsaid
''Around 9.18 am, the truck smashed into Kalyani railgate when it was being lowered to allow a train to cross. Dueto the impact, the power connection of the down line snapped,affecting train services for two hours,'' Eastern RailwaySpokesperson K D Das said
Normal operations on the route were restored at 11.03am, the official said.