Allied Digital Services bags multi-year deals worth Rs 160 cr

IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary company has bagged three multi-year services deals with a collective total contract value of 21.8 million dollars (about Rs 160 crore) from leading customers across healthcare, finance and automobile segments.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:55 IST
The company provides entire spectrum of infrastructure solutions in 70 countries.. Image Credit: ANI

Computing Digital USA will transform the infrastructure management, edge computing and user computing across a wide range of technology platforms, operations and geographies.

Chairman and Managing Director Nitin Shah said this is an inflexion point. "We have been at the forefront of technology for more than three decades and these big to the growing value of our offerings and client partnerships." The company seamlessly integrates value-added services through ITSM platform workflows leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics and robotic process automation.

Allied Digital Services is a publicly-traded global managed service provider and systems integrator with operations in 70 countries. (ANI)

