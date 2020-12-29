RSS chief inaugurates media studies & research centre

Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday inaugurated'Kesari Media Studies and Research Centre' at nearby Chalappuram and said the new generation should remember the struggle through which the organisation marched forward. Bhagwat said'Kesari', a Sangh Parivar affiliated weekly which started publishing in 1951, is a product of certain thoughts ''focused on the upliftment of Bharat''.

''Kesari is a product of certain thoughts focused on the upliftment of Bharat and the new generation should remember the struggle through which the organisation marched forward despite all odds,'' Bhagwat said after inaugurating the centre by lighting the traditional lamp. The RSS chief said the journey of 'Kesari' during the past 70 years has not been a comfortable one and this fact should be understood by the present generation.

''There was a time when truth needed some permissions to be published. But a faith in truth and striving hard would get you to be victorious of truth and today is one among such,'' Bhagwat said. He said the objective of 'Kesari' was to establish the way of 'Dharma.

''The objective of Kesari was to establish the way of 'Dharma', no matter if we achieved some victories. In spite of all odds, we should strive to achieve our goals to attain dharm'', the RSS chief added. Bhagwat released eight books including ''RSS in Kerala: Saga of a Struggle'' on the martyrs of the RSS and BJP, authored by Dr A K M Das and compiled jointly by Dr Das, V M Gopinath and Shabu Prasad.

Later, he inaugurated the library at the centre. Organising Committee President, P R Nathan, noted Hindu religious scholar Swami Chidananthapuri, Ramakrishna Ashram regional chief Narasinhananda Saraswathi, Chinmaya Mission regional head Swami Tejomayananda and O Rajagopal, MLA, were among those who were present at the function.