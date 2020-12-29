Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS chief inaugurates media studies & research centre

Bhagwat saidKesari, a Sangh Parivar affiliated weekly which started publishing in 1951, is a product of certain thoughts focused on the upliftment of Bharat.Kesari is a product of certain thoughts focused on the upliftment of Bharat and the new generation should remember the struggle through which the organisation marched forward despite all odds, Bhagwat said after inaugurating the centre by lighting the traditional lamp.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:51 IST
RSS chief inaugurates media studies & research centre
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday inaugurated'Kesari Media Studies and Research Centre' at nearby Chalappuram and said the new generation should remember the struggle through which the organisation marched forward. Bhagwat said'Kesari', a Sangh Parivar affiliated weekly which started publishing in 1951, is a product of certain thoughts ''focused on the upliftment of Bharat''.

''Kesari is a product of certain thoughts focused on the upliftment of Bharat and the new generation should remember the struggle through which the organisation marched forward despite all odds,'' Bhagwat said after inaugurating the centre by lighting the traditional lamp. The RSS chief said the journey of 'Kesari' during the past 70 years has not been a comfortable one and this fact should be understood by the present generation.

''There was a time when truth needed some permissions to be published. But a faith in truth and striving hard would get you to be victorious of truth and today is one among such,'' Bhagwat said. He said the objective of 'Kesari' was to establish the way of 'Dharma.

''The objective of Kesari was to establish the way of 'Dharma', no matter if we achieved some victories. In spite of all odds, we should strive to achieve our goals to attain dharm'', the RSS chief added. Bhagwat released eight books including ''RSS in Kerala: Saga of a Struggle'' on the martyrs of the RSS and BJP, authored by Dr A K M Das and compiled jointly by Dr Das, V M Gopinath and Shabu Prasad.

Later, he inaugurated the library at the centre. Organising Committee President, P R Nathan, noted Hindu religious scholar Swami Chidananthapuri, Ramakrishna Ashram regional chief Narasinhananda Saraswathi, Chinmaya Mission regional head Swami Tejomayananda and O Rajagopal, MLA, were among those who were present at the function.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mass Vaccine Campaigns Begin, HMD's Auto-Disable Syringes to Play a Crucial Role in Combating COVID-19

New Delhi India, December 29 ANIPRNewswire Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices HMD, one of the top manufacturers of medical disposables worldwide, announced that it has ramped up production of its Kojak Auto Disable AD syringes in antici...

Thailand warns of stricter measures if virus not contained

Thailand warned on Tuesday that more intensive measures might be necessary to halt its worst coronavirus outbreak yet and urged the public to cooperate to contain a spread that has seen cases in most regions of the country. Thailand has imp...

PM to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, on December 31 via video conference, the PMO said on TuesdayOver 201 acres of land has been allotted for the insti...

AstraZeneca vaccine not ready for quick European approval, watchdog official says

The European Medicines Authority EMA will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdogs Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. They h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020