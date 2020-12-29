Left Menu
361 passengers from international flights quarantined in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:05 IST
361 passengers from international flights quarantined in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

As many as 664 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport on Tuesday and 361 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of nine international flights landed in the city during the day, he said.

While 254 passengers were allowed to travel to other states, some passengers were exempted from the compulsory quarantine rule for various reasons such as pregnancy and advanced age. On Sunday, the civic body amended the earlier Standard Operating Protocol about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries and the Middle East, issued after a new variant of coronavirus was found in the UK.

As per the amended rule, travelers will have to stay in an institutional quarantine facility for seven days and another seven days in-home quarantine. Earlier 14 days' institutional quarantine was mandatory.

