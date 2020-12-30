Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 900 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets. The company said it has won orders in the TD transmission and distribution business from the overseas market.In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new ordersnotification of award of about Rs 900 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:10 IST
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 900 crore
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets. The company said it has won orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business from the overseas market.

In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore. KPTL said it has also bagged engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: ''Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 5,400 crore and we are favourably placed in projects of over Rs 2,000 crore. We continue to be on track to achieve our targeted numbers for the current financial year''. Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 2.63 per cent higher at Rs 316.05 apiece on BSE in morning session.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations

The police in Maharashtras Thane have decided to shut several key flyovers in the city during the New Year celebrations in a bid to curb accidents caused due to rash or drunken driving, an official said on Wednesday. The police have also in...

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an explosion of COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday ahead of the New Years holiday.Please emphasise life over fun, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020