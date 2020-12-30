Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPL completes pre-payment of $410 million senior notes

Agrochemicals manufacturer UPL has completed the pre-payment of USD 410 million of 3.25 per cent senior notes due in October 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:15 IST
UPL completes pre-payment of $410 million senior notes
UPL makes agrochemicals and offers crop protection solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Agrochemicals manufacturer UPL has completed the pre-payment of USD 410 million of 3.25 per cent senior notes due in October 2021. The pre-payment, which concluded on December 28 was done using the cash on its balance sheet. "This pre-payment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt," the company said in a statement.

"UPL is committed towards deleveraging its balance sheet at the back of strong business prospects and agriculture commodity prices, and favourable agronomic conditions." UPL, earlier known as United Phosphorus Ltd, is an Indian multinational company that manufactures and markets agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates and specialty chemicals besides offering crop protection solutions.

At 12 noon, the company's stock was trading 3.2 per cent higher at Rs 469.30 on NSE India. (ANI)

Also Read: Patel's contribution to freedom struggle, effort in integrating princely states will forever inspire every Indian: Naidu

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...

Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff

Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the US Senate. More than 2.3 million people nearly half the turnout of last months presidential election had a...

Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.The govern...

Lockdown restrictions in Maha extended till Jan 31

The Maharashtra government has extended till January 31, 2021 the lockdown restrictions in the state on account of coronavirus. A circular to this effect was issued on December 29.The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020