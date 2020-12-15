Patel's contribution to freedom struggle, effort in integrating princely states will forever inspire every Indian: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, saying his unparalleled effort in integrating more than 560 princely states with the Indian Union will forever inspire every citizen

Patel is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required

''My humble tributes to the leader I admire most -- the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- on his death anniversary. His contribution to the Indian freedom struggle and his unparalleled effort in integrating more than 560 princely states with the Indian Union will forever inspire every Indian,'' the vice president secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.