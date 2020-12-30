Left Menu
EV COSMOS ties up with ChargeNet for 500 EV charging stations in India

Our focus will be to create a sustainable EV eco system in India by way of providing EV charging solutions that are easy to reach for everyone, Geetey saidHarsha Subasinghe, Group CEO, Codegen International, UK, said that ChargeNET is fully committed to expanding its technology and services to the other parts of the world, and teaming up with EV Cosmos is its biggest step forward.

Indian electric vehicle charging solution provider firm EV COSMOS India on Wednesday announced its tie up with ChargeNET for setting up 500 public electric vehicle charging stations in India. EV Cosmos, an Indian organisation that focuses on the development and delivery of innovative products and projects in the world of electric energy, recently signed an MoU with ChargeNET Sri Lanka to work together in the Indian Market, a statement said

Pramod Geetey, Managing Director EV COSMOS India said, ''We have recently joined hands with 'ChargeNET', a group company of UK based CodeGen group with manufacturing facility at Sri Lanka to provide the best electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to Indian customers.'' ChargeNET brings an experience of over five years with more than 80 commercial charging stations up and running in Sri Lanka, consisting of a fully integrated EV charging solution with an energy management platform, he said. "We shall make strong forays into B to B and B to C (business to consumer and business to business) segments of EV charging solutions. Our focus will be to create a sustainable EV eco system in India by way of providing EV charging solutions that are easy to reach for everyone,'' Geetey said

Harsha Subasinghe, Group CEO, Codegen International, UK, said that ChargeNET is fully committed to expanding its technology and services to the other parts of the world, and teaming up with EV Cosmos is its biggest step forward. ''We shall be providing IOT enabled Fast Charging Solutions on strategic locations in cities, highways and hotels etc where EVs shall be charged in 15-30 minutes. This will help fleet owners to move towards electric vehicles seamlessly. ''We are looking at a target of setting up 500 charging stations with installed capacity of 50MW in the next two years. We are also looking forward to integrating solar power to charging stations with a motto of '' Clean and Green Technologies for a sustainable future,'' Subasinghe said. ChargeNET is also the sister company of Vega Innovations, manufacturer of Vega EVX, South Asia's first electric supercar unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2020.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

