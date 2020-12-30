Left Menu
Development News Edition

Container shortage adversely affecting shipment schedules - Chairman, TEXPROCIL

Exporters from India are facing a huge shortage of containers for exports. "The situation is becoming very serious as exporters are finding it difficult to adhere to shipment schedules which is a matter of serious concern," said, Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:41 IST
Container shortage adversely affecting shipment schedules - Chairman, TEXPROCIL
Manoj Patodia, Chairman - TEXPROCIL. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] December 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exporters from India are facing a huge shortage of containers for exports. "The situation is becoming very serious as exporters are finding it difficult to adhere to shipment schedules which is a matter of serious concern," said, Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). One of the reasons being attributed to the shortage is the low volume of imports, especially from China. Further, exporters face a shortage of containers not only at the Gateway Ports but also at the ICDs.

In the initial months of the lockdown, Patodia pointed out that exports were low. However, after a period of intense lockdown for more than six months, exports of textiles & clothing have started picking up sharply, according to the Chairman, TEXPROCIL. Many exporters are holding export orders for shipments till March 31, 2021. The Chairman, TEXPROCIL also mentioned that delays in shipments are leading to the cancellation of orders in many cases and if the issue is not resolved on a priority basis, exporters of textiles & clothing may lose business by an estimated 20 per cent.

"It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfillment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers," according to Patodia. The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the government to step in and engage in a dialogue with the shipping lines and their associations on an urgent basis to make available adequate containers as otherwise exports will be adversely affected.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After navigating pandemic shocks, MoPSW sets sail for Ramayana cruise, increased ship recycling works

As the government navigated shockwaves of the coronavirus pandemic this year, Indian ports facilitated more than one lakh crew changes as well as extended various regulatory concessions for stakeholders and going into 2020, a Ramayana cruis...

Haryana minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital and will stay at home on oxygen support. I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support, Vij informed...

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

The Czech Republic has allowed the squeezing of an extra dose from COVID-19 vaccine vials supplied by Pfizer and BioNTech, taking advantage of a reserve amount put into the vials by the maker, the Health Ministry said.Under standard rules, ...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020