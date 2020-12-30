Left Menu
Development News Edition

Silver futures jump on spot demand

Silver prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 243 to Rs 68,340 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand. In the international market, silver was trading 0.58 per cent higher at USD 26.37 per ounce in New York.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:43 IST
Silver futures jump on spot demand
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Silver prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 243 to Rs 68,340 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 243, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 68,340 per kg in 13,967 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend. In the international market, silver was trading 0.58 per cent higher at USD 26.37 per ounce in New York.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After navigating pandemic shocks, MoPSW sets sail for Ramayana cruise, increased ship recycling works

As the government navigated shockwaves of the coronavirus pandemic this year, Indian ports facilitated more than one lakh crew changes as well as extended various regulatory concessions for stakeholders and going into 2020, a Ramayana cruis...

Haryana minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital and will stay at home on oxygen support. I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support, Vij informed...

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

The Czech Republic has allowed the squeezing of an extra dose from COVID-19 vaccine vials supplied by Pfizer and BioNTech, taking advantage of a reserve amount put into the vials by the maker, the Health Ministry said.Under standard rules, ...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020