RITES declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

RITES Ltd on Wednesday said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each. The decision was taken in a board meeting, the company said in a statement.

The dividend amounts to Rs 120.15 crore (at the rate of 50 percent of paid-up capital), the statement said. The record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend is January 11, 2021.

Standalone revenue of the company for the first half of 2020-21 was Rs 852 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 191 crore, it said. RITES is a mini Ratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in the country, having diversified services and geographical reach.

The company has experience spanning 46 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East region. RITES is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas.