Left Menu
Development News Edition

RITES declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

RITES Ltd on Wednesday said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share on face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is January 11, 2021.Standalone revenue of the company for the first half of 2020-21 was Rs 852 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 191 crore, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:47 IST
RITES declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

RITES Ltd on Wednesday said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each. The decision was taken in a board meeting, the company said in a statement.

The dividend amounts to Rs 120.15 crore (at the rate of 50 percent of paid-up capital), the statement said. The record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend is January 11, 2021.

Standalone revenue of the company for the first half of 2020-21 was Rs 852 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 191 crore, it said. RITES is a mini Ratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in the country, having diversified services and geographical reach.

The company has experience spanning 46 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East region. RITES is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds 1.47 billion.The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about 1.35 billion, it sai...

Traffic advisory for NYE: No entry for vehicles without passes to Connaught Place, parking limited

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for New Years Eve which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm in the city. Special arrangements have been made fo...

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...

FACTBOX-First found in UK and South Africa, COVID variants cross the world

Two variants of the coronavirus, first found in Britain and South Africa and more transmissible than the original, are spreading across the world.The World Health Organization says there is not enough information to determine whether the va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020