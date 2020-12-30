Left Menu
Development News Edition

M1xchange expects to cross Rs 6,000 cr in bill discounting transactions this fiscal

The COVID-19 pandemic-affected economy saw increased adoption of digital platforms which helped all three TReDS platforms improve volume in 2020 after the lockdown, Mohindru said.All three exchanges put together have recorded a total throughput of Rs 9500 crore in the first nine months April-Dec 2020 this year, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:44 IST
M1xchange expects to cross Rs 6,000 cr in bill discounting transactions this fiscal

Invoice discounting e-marketplace M1Xchange on Wednesday said it expects to cross Rs 6,000 crore in bill discounting service in the current financial year. The trade receivable discounting system (TReDS) platform claims to have crossed a throughput of Rs 10,000 crore since its inception in 2017.

''In view of the present trend and expected take-off in the economy, we are hopeful of touching Rs 6,000 crore throughput in 2020-21. ''Even if we maintain the current trend, we will reach Rs 10,000 crore throughput in the next fiscal year of 2021-22,'' M1xchange CEO Sundeep Mohindru told PTI.

The TReDS platform facilitates micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to get a payment of their invoices raised to their corporate customers from banks in 72 hours. The banks make the payment to MSMEs on invoices presented before them through TReDS based on the credit record of the corporate, and the payment is later made by the corporate to the banks. ''The adoption of supply chain finance platforms has gone up multifold post lockdown. The average monthly volume has surpassed Rs 600 crore in December, the highest among the exchanges,'' Mohindru said.

He added that this goes to say the adoption has increased multifold this year, especially after lockdown, and average volumes have grown 40 per cent in second and third quarters versus the financial year 2019-20. ''The COVID-19 pandemic-affected economy saw increased adoption of digital platforms which helped all three TReDS platforms improve volume in 2020 after the lockdown,'' Mohindru said.

All three exchanges put together have recorded a total throughput of Rs 9500 crore in the first nine months (April-Dec 2020) this year, he added. M1Xchange claims that MSMEs across 352 cities have logged into the TReDS platform since the pandemic outbreak and have discounted invoices at interest rates between 4.75 per annum and 8 per cent per annum.

It said 60 per cent of such MSMEs are from tier-III and -IV cities and are able to take the benefit of this digital revolution..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny

Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering the country in response to the unacceptable and unfounded UK sanctions over the poisoning of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry annou...

Maharashtra tourism dept, Things2do sign pact to jointly launch 'The Mumbai Festival'

Maharashtras tourism department has signed a pact with social platform Things2do, which curates and co-creates multiple experiences across a host of local events, nightlife and food festivals, to jointly launch The Mumbai Festival beginning...

Blast heard around Aden palace where cabinet taken- residents

A loud blast was heard around Adens presidential palace, where the newly formed Yemeni cabinet was transferred after an attack at the citys airport on Wednesday, two residents and local media said.It was unclear what caused the explosion an...

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

The U.S. Senate was due on Wednesday to hold a procedural vote that could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trumps veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020