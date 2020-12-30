Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank of India, has promoted Niranjan Banodkar as the group Chief Financial OfficerCFO and Anurag Adlakha as the group Chief Human Resources Officer.In an exchange filing, Yes Bank said these appointments were approved by the board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and also of the audit committee.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:22 IST
Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

Yes Bank, which was rescued by the Reserve Bank in March after a huge run-on, on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources. The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank of India, has promoted Niranjan Banodkar as the group Chief Financial Officer(CFO) and Anurag Adlakha as the group Chief Human Resources Officer.

In an exchange filing, Yes Bank said these appointments were approved by the board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and also of the audit committee. New HR head replaces Deodutta Kurane, who will be retiring from the bank soon, it said adding both the appointments will be effective January 1.

Banodkar is also designated as a key managerial personnel authorized for determining materiality of an event or information for making disclosures to stock exchanges, it added. Adlakha joined the bank in April 2019 and was heading its market risk division prior to this elevation. He also headed the financial & investor strategy and investor relations at the bank.

Banodkar has 17 years of experience in risk management, capital markets, financial planning and strategy in banking and is currently responsible for strategy & planning. He joined the bank in April 2006 and had started banking career with Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait. He also had a brief stint with E&Y India. Prashant Kumar, MD&CEO, Yes Bank said, “A bank’s Human Resources are its most valuable assets and as we look to further strengthen our people related policies and practices, I am pleased that Anurag Adlakha will be leading this transformation at YES Bank.'' Being a seasoned banker for over two decades, Adlakha has also had a ringside view of the developments at the bank over the past year and a half, he said.

Banodkar is a chartered accountant with 17 years of experience, and has been associated with Yes Bank for the past 15 years and was closely involved with its recent FPO. “I am very confident that both these key appointments will significantly benefit the bank,” said Kumar.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny

Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering the country in response to the unacceptable and unfounded UK sanctions over the poisoning of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry annou...

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

The U.S. Senate was due on Wednesday to hold a procedural vote that could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trumps veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows...

Two held in connection with trader's murder

Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a trader, a statement said on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, the two people were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the mu...

Man who had fired in air at Shaheen Bagh’s anti-CAA protest site joins BJP, expelled hours later

The BJP on Wednesday admitted into its fold a man who had allegedly opened fire in the air early this year at an anti-CAA protest site in South East Delhis Shaheen Bagh but cancelled his party membership hours later. The membership of Kapil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020