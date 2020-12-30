Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. may expand required COVID-19 testing for more international passengers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:42 IST
U.S. may expand required COVID-19 testing for more international passengers
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. government may expand coronavirus requirements for travelers beyond Britain as early as next week, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other U.S. agencies held a lengthy call with U.S. airlines Wednesday that discussed expanding the requirements, sources briefed on the call said. The U.S. government on Monday began requiring all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom - including U.S. citizens - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that "efforts are currently ongoing in the U.S. to assess the risk reduction associated with testing and other recommended preventative measures, determine what a feasible testing regime for air travel may look like, and gain some level of agreement on standards for a harmonized approach to testing for international air travel."

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus infections above 26,000 over 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 26,457 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, up sharply from 11,395 on Tuesday, and a level unseen since Nov. 18.France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign Sunday, s...

Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Bidens transition...

Shots first, questions later: Britain's new COVID-19 vaccine rollout approach

Britain said on Wednesday it would prioritise making sure that more people receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine quickly over giving a second shot to those who have already had one, a change in strategy as the country battles recor...

Twenty-two killed in attack on Aden airport after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020