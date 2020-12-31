Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elevated road to remain close from Dec 31

The action has been initiated to avoid mischievous activities and racing of vehicles by hoodlums, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTILegal action would be initiated against the those spotted drinking on roads, he said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:27 IST
Elevated road to remain close from Dec 31

To avoid accidents and to check speeding vehicles, police will keep the Hindon elevated road closed from December 31 starting 10 pm to 7 am of January 1, officials said on Wednesday. The action has been initiated to avoid mischievous activities and racing of vehicles by hoodlums, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI

Legal action would be initiated against the those spotted drinking on roads, he said. Providing safety to women and elderly people will be the top priority of the police, the SSP said. Playing of loud music by DJs has been prohibited, he said, adding functions in public places or banquet halls would be organised only after due permission. Violation of COVID-19 norms will be a punishable offence, the SSP added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus infections above 26,000 over 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 26,457 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, up sharply from 11,395 on Tuesday, and a level unseen since Nov. 18.France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign Sunday, s...

Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Bidens transition...

Shots first, questions later: Britain's new COVID-19 vaccine rollout approach

Britain said on Wednesday it would prioritise making sure that more people receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine quickly over giving a second shot to those who have already had one, a change in strategy as the country battles recor...

Twenty-two killed in attack on Aden airport after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020