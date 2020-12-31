Elevated road to remain close from Dec 31

To avoid accidents and to check speeding vehicles, police will keep the Hindon elevated road closed from December 31 starting 10 pm to 7 am of January 1, officials said on Wednesday. The action has been initiated to avoid mischievous activities and racing of vehicles by hoodlums, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI

Legal action would be initiated against the those spotted drinking on roads, he said. Providing safety to women and elderly people will be the top priority of the police, the SSP said. Playing of loud music by DJs has been prohibited, he said, adding functions in public places or banquet halls would be organised only after due permission. Violation of COVID-19 norms will be a punishable offence, the SSP added.