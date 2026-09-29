"Exports three times higher": Union Minister Giriraj Singh praises UP International Trade Fair, contrasts growth with Akhilesh Yadav’s tenurenal Trade Fair, contrasts growth with Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday lauded the fourth consecutive edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Fair, highlighting a massive footfall and an estimated Rs 20,000 crore in business-to-business (B2B) generation. Addressing the media at the closing ceremony of the UP International Trade Show 2026 held in Greater Noida, the Union Minister spoke on the state's economic trajectory, crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance for turning Uttar Pradesh into a thriving manufacturing hub.

“This International Trade Fair was held for the fourth consecutive year through the efforts of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh...A footfall of 10 to 15 lakh is, in itself, a mark of immense success. B2B business worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore was generated. Then there is the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative; the benefits of the activities under ODOP will reach villages and districts across the state,” Giriraj Singh told reporters. Giriraj Singh stated that state exports have surged past the Rs 2 lakh crore milestone, tripling figures seen during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure.

He added, “A major highlight was the setup of stalls showcasing culinary delicacies from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. People were delighted with this arrangement. Today, exports have crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark. Uttar Pradesh's exports are now three times higher than they were during Akhilesh ji's government. This, too, is a testament to the trade fair's success. I was not wrong when I said that during Akhilesh ji's tenure, the dominant industry was the manufacturing of country-made pistols (kattas), whereas today, Uttar Pradesh is home to the BrahMos and fighter jet industries." The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 was conducted from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision is to highlight the government's achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

More than 500 buyers from 80 countries, with 340 buyers from 75 nations particpated in the event. The statement noted that buyers from across Europe, West Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania, and Africa joined markets for "Made in UP" products. The five-day event featured exhibitions across 17 major sectors, ranging from agriculture and dairy to electronics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

Meanwhile, shifting focus to national politics, Singh launched a scathing attack on the INDIA opposition alliance following Akhilesh Yadav's anticipated absence from an upcoming high-level coalition meeting in the national capital. "This is no real alliance... They are building a house of cards. This is out of fear of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the strength to fight alone. If Rahul Gandhi contests, he will be out for zero in Uttar Pradesh," Giriraj Singh said.

The remarks came after the announcement that Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav is likely to miss that discussion as the party has called for a state-level farmers conference in Lucknow. The INDIA bloc is set to hold a high-level meeting in the National Capital on Wednesday to discuss the SIR process in light of recent reports of differences within the Election Commission over the same.

However, Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav is likely to miss that discussion as the party has called for a state-level farmers conference in Lucknow. A senior SP leader will attend the meeting on behalf of the party. The farmers' conference has been organised at the Samajwadi Party office, where farmers from across the State will gather at the Lohia Auditorium within the Samajwadi Party office.

The SP chief will hold discussions on various issues being faced by them. he will also announce the pledges to be included in the manifesto for farmers. (ANI)