“They are fighting allies, not BJP”: AAP’s Sanjay Singh hits out at Congress, says party is troubling Akhilesh Yadav in UP

Amid infighting within the INDIA bloc, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that it appears that Congress is fighting opposition parties rather than the BJP, claiming that the seat demand by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is “troubling” the Samajwadi Party. Singh questioned the statements being made by Congress leaders regarding seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh is among the many states that will go to polls in 2027. Though dates are not declared yet, states like Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will hold elections. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “We are seeing how Congress has been troubling the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. Today, we heard a statement that Congress wants 150 seats. At times, they say they will contest all 403 seats, and sometimes they say they want 200 seats. Are they fighting the BJP or the Samajwadi Party?”

“Statements of Congress leaders make it seem as if they are fighting the Samajwadi Party, not the BJP,” he said. Referring to recent Assembly elections in different states, Sanjay Singh also said that Congress has been troubling its alliance partners.

The AAP MP also alleged that it was because of the Congress that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not form the government in Bihar Assembly elections in 2025. “What Congress is doing with Akhilesh in Uttar Pradesh today is what they did with Tejashwi in Bihar. The first time, they contested 77 seats and lost many of them, and the government fell short of the majority by just five seats,” he claimed.

“The second time, in the recent Assembly elections, Congress kept Tejashwi Yadav hanging until the last moment. They kept talking to contest an equal number of seats, took most of the seats, and did not announce Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate in time. We all know what the result was.” Sanjay Singh further stated. Sharpening his attacks, Sanjay Singh also accused the Congress of going against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu.

“Look at Congress’s role in Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal, in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee, or in Tamil Nadu. Congress is campaigning against its own alliance partners. Instead of fighting the BJP, they are fighting their allies. On one hand, there is the alleged SIR scam, and on the other, there is the BJP’s hooliganism and dictatorship. Opposition parties are fighting against all of this. But instead of fighting the BJP, Congress is fighting the opposition parties,” Singh said. (ANI)