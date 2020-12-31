U.S. slaps tariffs on French and German wines, aircraft parts amid EU dispute

U.S. slaps tariffs on French and German wines, aircraft parts amid EU disputeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 04:53 IST
U.S. trade officials on Wednesday said they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brussels.
In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it was adding tariffs on aircraft manufacturing parts and certain non-sparkling wines as well as cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany.