Three killed in Ker road mishap

At least three people were killed and three injured, one seriously, as a truck hit several vehicles on a highway in this district on Thursday, police said. The truck driver allegedly lost control and rammed into other vehicles including cars at Kuthiran between Palakkad and Thrissur highway. It also hit motor bikes, police said.

Two motorbike riders and a car passenger were killed in the accident which occurred at around 6.50 AM on the eve of New Year. The injured have been rushed to hospitals here, they said.

Traffic through the national highway was severely hit following the accident, police said. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap, they added.