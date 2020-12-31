Left Menu
Shahlon Silk declares dividend of Rs. 0.25 per equity share

Surat, December 31, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., a leading textile enterprise, Annual General Meeting on December 26, 2020.

Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Surat, December 31, 2020: Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., a leading textile enterprise, Annual General Meeting on December 26, 2020. All the resolutions stated in the 12th Annual General Meeting had been passed with requisite majority of shareholders.

The company has declared dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share for the financial year FY19-20. About the Company: Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., leading fashion to technical fabric player to domestic and leading fashion brands across the world, is based in Surat, the textile hub of India. With the unwavering vision to be a fully integrated textile enterprise, and the strong support from workforce of more than 1800 employees, the company has expanded from yarn marketing agency to texturizing, twisting, sizing, yarn dyeing, weaving, finish fabrics and industrial infrastructure fabric player in the country.

Shahlon Silk Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of supreme quality fabrics and synthetic textile yarn across the world. Headquartered in Surat, SSIL has state of art facilities in and around Surat, the textile hub of India. The company has three manufacturing units in Gujarat located at Kim, Karanj, and Kosamba. The company is leading player in fabric used in women's wear like sarees and garments, which are growing segments and have been growing at double digits. Shahlon's garment manufacturers in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru who export to top brands like M&S, Matalan, H&M, Belk, and many more.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

