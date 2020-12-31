Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4.73 cr ITRs filed till Dec 30 for 2019-20

Over 4.73 crore income tax returns ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 have been filed till December 30, amid the government extending the deadline for filing ITR till January 10 for individuals. ITR-7 filed by persons having income derived from property held under trust filers stood at 1.10 lakh till December 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:47 IST
Over 4.73 cr ITRs filed till Dec 30 for 2019-20

Over 4.73 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal 2019-20 have been filed till December 30, amid the government extending the deadline for filing ITR till January 10 for individuals. Earlier, the deadline to file ITRs was December 31, 2020 for individuals and January 31, 2021 for companies. This was extended on Wednesday till January 10 and February 15, respectively.

''More than 4.73 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 30th of December, 2020,'' the I-T department said in a tweet. Last year, the deadline for individuals to file ITRs was August 31 and over 5.65 crore ITRs were filed. The number was over 5.12 crore till August 30.

An analysis of the data showed that filing of tax returns by individuals for fiscal 2019-20 has slowed down so far in the current year, while filing by businesses and trusts have increased. Over 2.61 crore ITR-1 have been filed till December 30, 2020, lower than the 2.91 crore filed till August 30, 2019.

Over 1.05 crore ITR-4 have been filed till December 30 as compared to 1.10 crore filed till August 29, 2019. Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj can be filed by individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, while form ITR-4 Sugam is meant for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.

Over 35.64 lakh ITR-2 (filed by people having income from residential property) were filed till December 30. ITR-5 (filed by LLP and Association of Persons) filings till December 30, 2020 stood at 7.52 lakh, while ITR-6 (by businesses) filings were at 3.67 lakh. ITR-7 (filed by persons having income derived from property held under trust) filers stood at 1.10 lakh till December 30, 2020.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus says U.S. tariffs counterproductive, Europe should respond

The U.S. decision to expand tariffs against the European Union to components for aircraft made in the United States would harm its own workers and consumers and Europe should respond appropriately, Airbus said on Thursday.USTRs expansion of...

PM Modi virtually lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot through a video conference today. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Governor Gujarat Acharaya Devvrat, Chief Minister Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani were present on...

Intense cold wave to hit North India from Jan 7: IMD

Cold wave in North India will continue till January 2 and it will get intense from next week, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. The weather department also predicted light rain in eastern Rajasthan, Delhi, western Ut...

Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says

Singapores economy, which is set for its worst contraction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing signs of stabilisation, its prime minister said on Thursday. After our most severe downturn since independence, we look forward to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020