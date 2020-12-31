Left Menu
EU wants swift resolution of aircraft dispute with Biden

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:45 IST
The European Commission said on Thursday that new U.S. tariffs on EU products disrupted ongoing negotiations with Washington to resolve a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies and it hoped to find a swift solution with the next U.S. president, Joe Biden.

The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said it regretted the U.S. action, which "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing talks about subsidies for European planemaker Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing .

"The EU will engage with the new U.S. administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," it said in an emailed statement.

