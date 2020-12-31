IAF chief launches e-governance portal

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria launched an e-governance portal for the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday in order to promote a paperless office, an official statement said. The launch of e-governance in IAF marks a paradigm shift from the current method of correspondence, filing and documentation to a digital one, the statement said.

''The implementation undertaken as part of Digital India and e-governance initiative will transform the entire Indian Air Force to a 'paperless office' workflow,'' it said. ''The platform would achieve enhanced transparency, improved efficiency, increased accountability, assured data integrity and rapidly accessible archives along with a major reduction in the use of paper,'' it added.

Bhadauria launched the portal at Vayu Bhawan here. This project started in April and was to be completed by January 1, 2021, the statement said.

The e-governance or e-office application has been designed indigenously from scratch and customised to meet the filing system requirements of the IAF, it said.