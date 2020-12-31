Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:02 IST
Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypt’s cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.

The company, to be known as Atlantic Pacific Company for Shipping and Trade, will focus on the marine shipping of commodities within Egypt and abroad, and will own commercial shipping vessels. GASC tenders frequently for vegetable oils and wheat, of which it is the world's largest buyer.

Shipping offers are presented in the tender, and many are often awarded to the state-owned National Navigation Company.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also. In a statement, VIL India spokesperson sa...

Eurotunnel boss confident of averting post-Brexit border chaos

The chief executive of Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and continental Europe, on Thursday downplayed the risk of border chaos hours before Britain begins life outside the worlds largest trading bloc.When Britain ...

Putin wishes Russians brighter New Year, 'return to normal'

President Vladimir Putin wished Russians a brighter new year Thursday as he praised the nation for its courage and resilience amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russias 11 time zo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020