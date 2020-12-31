Left Menu
DMs authorised to impose restrictions if necessary

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:34 IST
All district magistrates of Uttarakhand were authorised on Thursday to impose restrictions like night curfews in their areas if they find it necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19

Based on the assessment of the situation, the district magistrates may impose local restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as night curfew, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said in an order

There shall, however, be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods, he said. The chief secretary also directed the DMs to promptly assess the local situation and consider the imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 31 and January 1.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

