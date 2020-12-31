Registration of residential properties jumps over 2-fold in Dec in Mumbai: Report

Left Menu
The numbers surged to 19,544 units by 630 pm evening on Thursday, the consultant said.Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, The reduction in stamp duty has led to a significant surge in sales of homes in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, comforting the long-beleaguered real estate sector of this region. A combination of the lowest home loan rates, reduced prices along with rebates and offers made by developers, as well as increased household saving rates, have provided the right growth environment for the residential segment to grow, he said.

Registration of residential properties in Mumbai jumped over two-fold in December to 19,544 units as compared with November on account of reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government, according to Knight Frank India. In November, total registration stood at 9,301 units. The registration in December 2019 stood at 6,433 units, the consultant said.

''Mumbai recorded a historic surge in home sales registrations in the month of December 2020,'' Knight Frank said in a statement. In this month, total sales registered till December 30 is recorded at 18,854 units. The numbers surged to 19,544 units by 6:30 pm evening on Thursday, the consultant said.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, ''The reduction in stamp duty has led to a significant surge in sales of homes in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, comforting the long-beleaguered real estate sector of this region.'' A combination of the lowest home loan rates, reduced prices along with rebates and offers made by developers, as well as increased household saving rates, have provided the right growth environment for the residential segment to grow, he said. ''This positive sales momentum is crucial for the developers, who were facing severe liquidity challenges as well as below par valuations for their projects, making it tough for them to raise capital,'' Baijal said.

While 2019 saw total registration of 67,863 units, registrations in 2020 have come comfortably close to last year's level. During the entire 2020 calendar year, the total registrations have reached 65,596 units till 6:30 pm on Thursday, despite the fact that April saw no sales registrations and May recorded registration of just about 200 units.

Total revenue earned by the state exchequer in 2020 from home registration till Wednesday is estimated at Rs 3,107 crore, of which nearly 43 per cent (Rs 1,350 crore) is for the period between September 1 and December 30, 2020. ''Since the announcement of the reduction of 300 basis points (in stamp duty) starting September 1, 2020, homes sales have continuously risen month on month,'' Knight Frank said.

Between the September 1 and December 30, 2020, Mumbai recorded registration of 41,681 units with numbers growing incrementally month-on-month. ''Home sales velocity such as this is a strong indicator of imminent growth the market can expect should such measures be taken further. As one of the largest employers of manpower - second only to agriculture, sustained growth of the sector over mid to long-term will also be instrumental in the proposed bounce back of the economy,'' Baijal said.

