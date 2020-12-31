Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

For all Vi Unlimited pack users, calls to other networks anywhere in India have always been free and will continue to be free January 1, 2021 onwards as well, it added.Earlier on Thursday, Reliance Jio had said that calls by its users to other networks in India will become free from Friday, when the IUC regime ends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:31 IST
Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also. In a statement, VIL India spokesperson said the company's customers have never had to take any additional Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) pack, and so its unlimited packs ''remain truly unlimited''.

''Vi customers have always enjoyed truly unlimited services with Vi Unlimited packs. Customers recharging with Vi Unlimited packs can continue to call their friends and family across all networks without any embargo even on calls made to other networks,'' the VIL statement said. For all Vi Unlimited pack users, calls to other networks anywhere in India have always been free and will continue to be free January 1, 2021 onwards as well, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Reliance Jio had said that calls by its users to other networks in India will become free from Friday, when the IUC regime ends. ''Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network,'' Reliance Jio had said.

IUC is a charge that is paid by a telco to another operator when its customers make voice calls to subscribers of that network, and these charges stood at 6 paise per minute. The zero-IUC regime was previously slated to come into effect from January 2020, but last year telecom regulator Trai deferred its implementation till January 1, 2021.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.The Commission, which coordinates...

Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson

Talismanic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it is surprising and humbling to leapfrog star Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Williamson 890 gained 13 rating points ...

Ensure implementation of Kisan Kalyan Mission: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under ...

Global pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage

Disease, mutinies and uncharted waters nearly sabotaged the global circumnavigation of the expedition led by Portuguese mariner Ferdinand Magellan. Five centuries later, the pandemic looms as a Spanish navy tall ship sails to commemorate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020