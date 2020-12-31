Left Menu
Mexican president sees main COVID-19 vaccinations done by April

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:40 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the main part of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in Mexico will have be completed by April.

"I think that by April, the majority of us Mexicans, the most vulnerable, will have been vaccinated," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

